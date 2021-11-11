Invesco Ltd. Has $174.99 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $174,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.