Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 101 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $495.15 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.78 and its 200 day moving average is $476.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

