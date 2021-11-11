Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $17,967,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $231.35 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.02 and a 200-day moving average of $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.59.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

