Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 577 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 126.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -37.35%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

