Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after acquiring an additional 853,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 415,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

REXR opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

