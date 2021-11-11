Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 12,990 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 108,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock worth $3,482,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.