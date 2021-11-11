Millennium Management LLC Buys 119,434 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.89% of Zogenix worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 19.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $866.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZGNX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

