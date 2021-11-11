Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $135.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.93.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

