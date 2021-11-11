Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.