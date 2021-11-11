Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Issues Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

INZY opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inozyme Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Inozyme Pharma worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

