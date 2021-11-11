Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Issues Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
INZY opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Recommended Story: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.