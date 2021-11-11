BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BNY opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.