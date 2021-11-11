WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.62.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 9,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,205. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.