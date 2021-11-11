Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 463,272 shares.The stock last traded at $4.37 and had previously closed at $4.40.

NMR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,807,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 140,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 173,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 110,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 234,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

