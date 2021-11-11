Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 460,278 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $50.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.