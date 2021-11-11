Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 22,920 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $9.02.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
