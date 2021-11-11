Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 22,920 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $9.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GB. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,200,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,091,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 557,374 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.