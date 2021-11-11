YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Down to $103.20

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.20, but opened at $99.95. YETI shares last traded at $97.31, with a volume of 16,659 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in YETI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

