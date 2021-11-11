Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.90. Guild shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.
About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
