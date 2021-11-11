Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.90. Guild shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

