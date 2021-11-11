Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $9.93

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $9.43. Taboola.com shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 478 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $79,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

