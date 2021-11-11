Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Gap Down to $15.16

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.17. Altimeter Growth shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 21,522 shares.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the second quarter worth about $9,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

