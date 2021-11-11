Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 4,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,044,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several analysts recently commented on HLTH shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). Equities research analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.