Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.790-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.76 billion-$6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.81 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 10,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.