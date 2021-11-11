Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $173.27

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.27 and traded as high as $179.50. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $176.50, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.20 and its 200 day moving average is $167.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

