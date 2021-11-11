Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,331.79

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,331.79 ($30.46) and traded as high as GBX 2,556 ($33.39). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,536 ($33.13), with a volume of 158,765 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FEVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 68.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,342.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,438. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 5.52 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

