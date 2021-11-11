Millennium Management LLC Sells 318,368 Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,844,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of MSDAU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

