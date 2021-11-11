Man Group plc Acquires 738 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Revolve Group worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Revolve Group stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $84.75.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,970 shares of company stock valued at $86,235,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

