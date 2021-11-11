Man Group plc Sells 4,069 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,067,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $235.54 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $236.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

