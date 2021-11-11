Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.