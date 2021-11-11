Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 110.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 342,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,760,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 284,342 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

