Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Up 0.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. 476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Separately, UBS Group set a $30.21 price target on shares of Intrum AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.