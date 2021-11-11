Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Shares Down 4.4%

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones SA engages in the media, entertainment and information services business. It operates through the following segments: Education, Radio, Press and Others. The Education segment offers educational books, and services and materials related to the education systems. The Radio segment deals with broadcasting of advertising, the organization and management of events, as well as the provision of other supplementary services.

