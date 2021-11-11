Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

