Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $133.53, but opened at $170.77. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 217,031 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Truist lifted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $32,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

