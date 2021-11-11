Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 994,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Get Vector Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vector Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Vector Group worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.