Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Ecovyst stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

