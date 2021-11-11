Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.85 Million

Analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $745.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $752.00 million. Crane reported sales of $726.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

NYSE CR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,593. Crane has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crane by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.