XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

XPEL stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53. XPEL has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,373,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,210 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPEL stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of XPEL worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

