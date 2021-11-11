Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Announces Earnings Results

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $7.00 on Thursday, hitting $249.59. 75,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.82 and a 200-day moving average of $200.35. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,330,111 shares of company stock valued at $533,999,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.