Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ASGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,292. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

