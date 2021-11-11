Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of ASGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,292. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
