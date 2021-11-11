Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.76. 7,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after buying an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

