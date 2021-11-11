ZINC 1-Day Volume Tops $54.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $54,924.47 and $54.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00225852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00092287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

