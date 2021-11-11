Idle Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00005739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $199,205.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00073291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00096767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,682.16 or 0.07225287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,097.68 or 1.00455548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00040422 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

