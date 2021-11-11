TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Trading Up 3.3%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) shares were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

