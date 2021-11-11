Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $32.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

