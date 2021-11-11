Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $32.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.
In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
