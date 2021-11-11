Insider Selling: Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO) Director Thomas William Clarke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$10,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($10,650).

Cannabix Technologies Inc has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$2.95.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.