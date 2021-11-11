Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$748.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

