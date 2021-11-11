Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CERT opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

In other news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $354,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,366,114.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,533,569 shares of company stock worth $436,048,338 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

