$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 777.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

