Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $29.22

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $30.98. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

