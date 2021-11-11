Man Group plc Lowers Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 892,625 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

