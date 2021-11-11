Man Group plc Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,426.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,812.01 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,241.38 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,844.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,674.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

